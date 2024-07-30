Japan Nabs 2 More Gold Medals at Paris Games from Artistic Gymnastics, Street Skateboarding
16:32 JST, July 30, 2024
PARIS — Japan has earned six gold medals in the Paris Olympics, with two more added on the fourth day of the Games on Monday. Japan is at the top of the rankings for gold among all countries and regions as of Monday.
The men’s artistic gymnastics team for Japan — made up of Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Wataru Tanigawa, Shinnosuke Oka and Takaaki Sugino — claimed its first gold since Rio de Janeiro in 2016. It is the sixth-straight Olympics for Japan to score a medal in the men’s event.
The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yuto Horigome, 25, got the top spot on the podium in men’s street skateboarding. In Judo, Soichi Hashimoto, 32, took bronze in the men’s 73-kilogram division and Haruka Funakubo, 25, won the same in the women’s 57-kilogram, both in a repechage.
The Japan women’s basketball team, who scored silver at the Tokyo Games, lost in Group C action to the United States, which is looking to take home its eighth consecutive gold medal in the sport.
