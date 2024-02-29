- Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Gets Married, He Says on His Official Instagram Account (Update 2)
16:39 JST, February 29, 2024 (updated at 18:05 JST)
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers got married, he announced on his official Instagram account on Thursday.
“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” he wrote in the post.
The two-way Ohtani, 29, signed a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers after spending his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit 44 home runs last season and became the first Japanese player to win the American League’s home run title.
He noted that details would be given to the press later.
