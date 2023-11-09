- BASEBALL
Shohei Ohtani to Donate Gloves to 20,000 Elementary Schools
17:14 JST, November 9, 2023
Scottsdale, ARIZ. — Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who has recently become a free agent, will donate three baseball gloves to each of the roughly 20,000 elementary schools across Japan, the two-way star announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday.
He said in his Instagram post, “I’m hoping the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball.”
