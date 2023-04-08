Japan Hall of Fame Begins Display of Ohtani Uniform, other WBC Items

Courtesy of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Shohei Ohtani’s uniform and other items from the World Baseball Classic are on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Tokyo.

A uniform worn by Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Japan’s title run at the World Baseball Classic is among a number of items used by members of the championship team on display starting Saturday at The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

Also on display are the championship medal awarded to the team, known as Samurai Japan, and the winning balls from all seven games that it won in the tournament held last month.

Visitors can also see the bat that Kazuma Okamoto of the Yomiuri Giants used to hit two home runs, including one in the quarterfinal victory over Italy. There are also game-used bats by Shugo Maki of the Yokohama DeNA Baystars and Taisei Makihara of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, both of which have been autographed.

Japan defeated the United States in the final for its first title since 2009 and third overall.

The duration of the WBC exhibition has not yet been decided. Opening hours and other details can be found on the museum’s website.