Raising Naomi, as Told by Her Mother / Naomi Osaka’s Mother Dreamed of Tennis-Playing Sisters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“Naomi resembles me in that she has a strong sense of justice and doesn’t like to be defeated,” Tamaki Osaka said in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Naomi Osaka, a former world No. 1 in women’s professional tennis, recently gave birth to her first child. This is the first installment of a three-part series of interviews with her mother, Tamaki Osaka, who recalled the days when she devoted herself to developing her daughter’s talent.

***

This July, a baby girl with round eyes let out her first cry in Los Angeles. Watching Naomi as she lovingly held her daughter, Tamaki remembered her own feelings of love when she gave birth to Naomi 25 years ago.

“Her wide eyes are very similar to Naomi’s,” Tamaki said. “She’s also like Naomi in that she drinks a lot of milk and then sleeps soundly.”

When Naomi was a baby, she lived with Tamaki; her husband Leonard Max Francois, a Haitian-American; and Naomi’s sister Mari, who is 1½ years older, in a two-room apartment in Nishi Ward, Osaka.

“Naomi was an independent toddler. I put udon noodles and pumpkin pieces in front of her walking chair, and she ate them on her own. So I could sort goods and do other work in the adjoining room,” Tamaki said.

The family was so strapped for cash that Tamaki could not waste even a few minutes’ work time.

Tamaki’s father was an old-fashioned man and disapproved her dating Francois, who has different skin color. Tamaki wanted to be free from her father, and in the summer of 1995, she ran away from her parents’ house in Hokkaido with only a bag.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Naomi Osaka at the ITC Utsubo Tennis Center in Nishi Ward, Osaka, in September 2019

Francois ran a store of imported goods, but his income was unstable. Tamaki did accounting and other administrative work for the store, and simultaneously worked as an operator for the call center of a catalog shopping company.

“Every day I bought food at supermarkets where the prices were reduced 20% in the evening. Sometimes we could only afford to eat tofu and miso for an entire day,” Tamaki said.

Courtesy of Tamaki Osaka

Naomi Osaka at 1½ years old, left, and Mari in the family’s apartment in January 1999.

Tamaki grew up in Nemuro, Hokkaido, and excelled at many kinds of sports, especially speed skating and swimming. Her husband had wanted to be a professional basketball player.

The couple gradually came to hope that their daughters would be athletes in the future.

Every day, the sisters played in a park, doing chin-ups and such using an iron bar. On rainy days, they turned a table on its side and hung from the legs.

“Our daughters did handstands and fought to retrieve a ball that my husband threw. We consciously incorporated moves so that my daughters could train their core muscles,” Tamaki said.

Perhaps because the couple often let the sisters play with other children in the park, they learned words faster. When Naomi was 1½ years old, Tamaki was surprised how well she spoke.

In June 1999, Tamaki saw the Williams sisters Venus and Serena win their first championship in the women’s doubles of the French Open.

The great achievement of the Black sisters impressed Tamaki so much she decided to make her daughters professional tennis players in the future.

“Living without any clear idea of the future, I wanted a dream rather than money. The way [the Williams sisters] flew around the world and influenced society blew my mind,” Tamaki said.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Williams sisters

Tamaki had her daughters attend a gymnastics school in the Nanba district of Osaka to help them acquire a sense of balance.

She had to do more overtime and take on additional part-time jobs to pay the monthly tuition, but Mari showed great reflexes, doing far better than other children at the school despite having just turned 3.

Mari ran from one end to the other on a balance beam, and did a backward somersault on a trampoline, surprising her parents.

“As if she was competing with Mari, Naomi did a few centimeter-high jumps and moves like putting her head down [on the trampoline]. She felt like she was spinning in the air.”

One problem was that neither of the parents knew anything about tennis. They wanted their daughters to learn to play as soon as possible.

One tennis school rejected the sisters, saying 3 was too young. But the couple persistently asked the school for special consideration and secured a test to confirm whether Mari could return a ball.

“Even though she was holding a racket for the first time, Mari could hit back the ball from a coach very well. So, she was allowed to attend [the school],” Tamaki said.

Tamaki placed the sisters in a twin stroller and walked to the school in Taisho Ward, Osaka. The commute took an hour each way.

At the time, Naomi was still only 1 year old. She was allowed to watch Mari’s practices from courtside and told her parents, “I want to do that, too.” Sometimes, the family removed the fusuma door of a Japanese closet, placed it sideways and practiced tennis using the door in place of a net.

One day, as Tamaki prepared for Naomi’s enrollment in kindergarten after buying a set of uniforms and bags, Her husband suddenly made an announcement. “We’re moving to New York,” he told the family. It was March 2001.