SDF 70 yrs on — Expanding Roles / Air Self-Defense Force Monitoring Outer Space; Working With Other Countries To Watch For Debris, Suspicious Satellites
The Yomiuri Shimbun
1:05 JST, July 14, 2024
To mark the 70th anniversary of the Self-Defense Forces, The Yomiuri Shimbun interviewed Col. Kimitoshi Sugiyama, the commander of the Air Self-Defense Force’s Space Operations Group. The following are excerpts from the interview by staff writer Kenta Kamimura.
When I joined the Air Self-Defense Force in 1994, I never even imagined that a unit called “the space operations group” would be created. The members learned new skills, and now they take a flexible outlook on things as they build up new capabilities in the space field.
Already — since spring of last year — we have begun carrying out Space Domain Awareness (SDA) missions. Since spring of this year, we have been operating a device to determine if satellites used by Japan are being jammed.
Though it has not been long since our group was established, our counterparts in the United States and like-minded countries have told us that Japan has done well in this short period.
If we start operating a Space Situational Awareness (SSA) radar and an SDA satellite, we will be able to learn more details about the conditions [of Japanese satellites], including those in geostationary orbit.
By carefully monitoring them, we will be able to spot space debris or suspicious satellites approaching Japanese satellites, and to issue warnings in advance or take action to prevent collisions.
For major countries, military operations are inconceivable without satellites. And the rapid increase in the number of objects in space has led to an accompanying growth in the threat they pose. Space is a vitally important part of the foundation of national security.
To monitor outer space, which is vast and has no national borders, international cooperation is also important.
The ASDF has joined multilateral drills for dealing with situations such as satellites coming too close to each other. By doing so, Japan has been deepening cooperative ties with the United States, of course, and also with other like-minded countries.
Related Article
SDF 70 yrs on — Expanding Roles / ASDF Expands Mission to Space; Collaborates with Private Sector as China, Russia Take Aim at Satellites
Social Series Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
-
Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk ...
-
Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issu...
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Jap...
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Resp...
-
Taiwan's President Lai Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe in Post on X; S...
-
Art Museums in Japan’s Kansai Region Reopen After Renovations; Ma...
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Down in April but Seen Firming Up Ahead
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected