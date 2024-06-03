Home>Society>Obituaries

Voice Actor Eiko Masuyama Dies at 88; Known for Her Role as Fujiko Mine in Lupin the Third

Eiko Masuyama

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:53 JST, June 3, 2024

Voice actor Eiko Masuyama, 88, died on May 20 due to pneumonia Masuyama was well known for her roles in popular Japanese TV anime, including Fujiko Mine of Lupin the Third and Honey Kisaragi of Cutie Honey.

