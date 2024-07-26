Masanori Matsugawa, Mayor of Ginowan, Okinawa Pref., Dies at Hotel in Tokyo, Aged 70; Met with Chief Cabinet Secretary at Prime Minister’s Office Thursday
12:33 JST, July 26, 2024
Masanori Matsugawa, 70, mayor of Ginowan City, Okinawa Prefecture, was found unresponsive on Friday morning in a business hotel room in Akasaka, Minato Ward, Tokyo, and was confirmed dead at the scene. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death which is believed to be the result of illness.
According to the Ginowan City government, Matsugawa was in Tokyo to make a request regarding the use of the site of the Futenma air station, which is located in a dense residential area of the city and is said to be “the most dangerous in the world.” His trip was scheduled to last from Wednesday to Friday, and he met with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.
Matsugawa, a native of Ginowan City, was first elected mayor in September 2018 with the support of the ruling parties that promotes the relocation of the Futenma air station to Henoko, Nago City, and was reelected in September 2022 on a platform of supporting the relocation and was currently serving his second term.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Prices of over 10,000 Food and Beverage Items to Rise This Year; Figure is down from over 30,000 Last Year
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery