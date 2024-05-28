Ima Kuruyo, Japanese Comedian, Dies from Pancreatic Cancer; Her Duo “Ima Ikuyo Kuruyo” Pioneered Women in Manzai Comedy
18:10 JST, May 28, 2024
Ima Kuruyo, a member of a popular comedy duo “Ima Ikuyo Kuruyo,” died on Monday in an Osaka hospital from pancreatic cancer, her management agency Yoshimoto Kogyo announced Tuesday.
A native of Kyoto, Kuruyo’s real name was Sueko Sakai. Her age was not disclosed.
Her comedy partner Ima Ikuyo died in May 2015 at age 67. In the 1980s, they were among the first women to gain fame in the Japanese comedy style of manzai.
