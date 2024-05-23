Home>Society>Obituaries

Shigeki Majima, Japanese Choreographer Known for “Matsuken Samba II,” Dies at 77

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japanese choreographer Shigeki Majima

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:44 JST, May 23, 2024

Shigeki Majima, a choreographer known for his work for Ken Matsudaira’s hit song “Matsuken Samba II,” died Wednesday due to ischemic heart failure. He was 77.

