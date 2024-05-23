Shigeki Majima, Japanese Choreographer Known for “Matsuken Samba II,” Dies at 77
12:44 JST, May 23, 2024
Shigeki Majima, a choreographer known for his work for Ken Matsudaira’s hit song “Matsuken Samba II,” died Wednesday due to ischemic heart failure. He was 77.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Man Repels Bear Attack in Hokkaido by Kicking its Face After Encountering 2 Bears While Sightseeing
-
Japanese Entrepreneur in U.S. Stresses Need to Study Abroad; Govt Working to Expand Scholarships to Support Students
-
In Tsukiji Makeover, Developers Aim to Create New Tokyo Landmark; Roof of Multi-use Stadium to Feature Solar Panels, Greenery
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate