Akira Nakao, Japanese Actor, Dies at 81

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Actor Akira Nakao

14:16 JST, May 22, 2024

Famed actor Akira Nakao has died of heart failure on May 16, it has been learned Wednesday. He was 81.

