‘La Campanella’ Pianist Ingrid Fuzjko Hemming dies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fuzjko Hemming in March 2021

Popular pianist Fuzjko Hemming died on April 21 due to pancreatic cancer, the Fujiko Hemming Foundation announced on Thursday.

Overcoming difficulties with hearing loss, Hemming had a major hit in 1999 with her album “La Campanella,” known in Japanese as “Kiseki no Campanella” (Miraculous Campanella) when she was in her late 60s.

Hemming was born in Berlin to a Swedish father and Japanese mother. Her legal name is Georgy Hemming Ingrid Fujiko.