Yumi Katsura, World-renowned Bridal Fashion Designer Dies at 94
12:01 JST, April 30, 2024
Bridal fashion designer Yumi Katsura passed away Friday, it has been learned. She was 94.
At her request, no funeral service will be held. A memorial will be held later.
Tokyo-born Yumi Katsura, whose real name was Yumi Yuki, opened Japan’s first bridal salon with a collection of wedding outfits after graduating from Kyoritsu Women’s University. She opened stores in Japan and abroad, and ambitiously presented her work in Europe, the United States, and Asia.
She worked hard to establish a bridal culture in Japan, such as by promoting the All Japan Bridal Association and advocating for “Proposal Day.” Katsura received an award from the Commissioner of the Agency for Cultural Affairs for her distinguished service in outstanding cultural activities in 2019.
