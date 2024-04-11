Jockey Kota Fujioka Dies in Hospital Where He Was Taken After Falling off Racehorse

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Jockey Kota Fujioka died Wednesday night at a hospital where he was taken after falling off a horse during a race, the Japan Racing Association said Thursday.

This is the 20th case of a jockey dying after falling off a racing horse and the first since 2004, according to the JRA.

Fujioka’s horse touched a horse in front of him and he fell, hitting his head and chest hard at Hanshin Racecourse in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday. He was in the intensive care.