Jockey Kota Fujioka Dies in Hospital Where He Was Taken After Falling off Racehorse
11:59 JST, April 11, 2024
Jockey Kota Fujioka died Wednesday night at a hospital where he was taken after falling off a horse during a race, the Japan Racing Association said Thursday.
This is the 20th case of a jockey dying after falling off a racing horse and the first since 2004, according to the JRA.
Fujioka’s horse touched a horse in front of him and he fell, hitting his head and chest hard at Hanshin Racecourse in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday. He was in the intensive care.
