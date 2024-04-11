Home>Society>Obituaries

Sumo: Former Yokozuna Akebono Dies of Heart Failure at 54 (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Former yokozuna Akebono in 1992

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:08 JST, April 11, 2024 (updated at 11:21 JST)

Former yokozuna Akebono died of heart failure. He was 54.

Hailing from Hawaii, Akebono, whose full name is Taro Akebono, became the first ever foreign yokozuna in 1993.

