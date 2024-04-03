Kenji Suzuki, Former NHK Announcer, Dies at 95
14:42 JST, April 3, 2024
Former NHK announcer Kenji Suzuki, who gained popularity as the host of culture and information programs, died Friday of old age. He was 95.
He graduated from Tohoku University in 1952 and joined NHK as an announcer. He hosted programs including “Quiz Omoshiro (interesting) Seminar,” and his extensive knowledge was much talked about. He also hosted the “Kohaku Uta Gassen” (Red & White Year-end Song Festival).
He had also written a number of books, including “Kikubari no Susume” (Encouragement of Kikubari) in 1982, which became a huge bestseller, selling over 3 million copies.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING