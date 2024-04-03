Kenji Suzuki, Former NHK Announcer, Dies at 95

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kenji Suzuki

Former NHK announcer Kenji Suzuki, who gained popularity as the host of culture and information programs, died Friday of old age. He was 95.

He graduated from Tohoku University in 1952 and joined NHK as an announcer. He hosted programs including “Quiz Omoshiro (interesting) Seminar,” and his extensive knowledge was much talked about. He also hosted the “Kohaku Uta Gassen” (Red & White Year-end Song Festival).

He had also written a number of books, including “Kikubari no Susume” (Encouragement of Kikubari) in 1982, which became a huge bestseller, selling over 3 million copies.