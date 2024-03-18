Mutsumi Inomata, Illustrator, Animator Who Helped Design Characters for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Died on March 10 at 63
16:33 JST, March 18, 2024
Mutsumi Inomata, an illustrator and animator who helped design characters for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, died on March 10, according to her official X account. She was 63.
