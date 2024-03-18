Kenjiro Shinozuka, Race Car Driver, Dies of Pancreatic Cancer at 75
12:25 JST, March 18, 2024
Race car driver Kenjiro Shinozuka died of pancreatic cancer at 75.
In 1997, he became the first Japanese person to win the Dakar Rally.
