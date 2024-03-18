Home>Society>Obituaries

Kenjiro Shinozuka, Race Car Driver, Dies of Pancreatic Cancer at 75

March 18, 2024

Race car driver Kenjiro Shinozuka died of pancreatic cancer at 75.

In 1997, he became the first Japanese person to win the Dakar Rally.

