Mario Zagallo, Brazil’s Four-Time World Cup Winner, Dies at 92

REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brasileiro Championship – Botafogo v America Mineiro – Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – September 11, 2022 Botafogo fans display a banner of former manager Mario Zagallo in the stands before the match

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Mario Zagallo, who won four soccer World Cups for Brazil as either player or coach, has died, according to a post on his official Instagram account on Saturday. He was 92.

A tough and talented left winger, Zagallo played on the team that won Brazil’s first World Cup in 1958 and he kept his place in the side that retained the title four years later.

In 1970, he coached a Brazil squad that featured all-time greats like Pele, Jairzinho, Rivellino and Tostao – one that many consider to be the greatest national team ever to play the game. They won Brazil’s third World Cup in Mexico.