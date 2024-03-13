Home>Society>Obituaries

Swedish Ceramic Artist Lisa Larson Dies At 92

©LISA LARSON
Lisa Larson’s ceramic works

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:19 JST, March 13, 2024

Lisa Larson, a Swedish ceramic artist known for her works using lions and other animal motifs, died of an illness near Stockholm on Monday, her Japanese agency said Tuesday. She was 92.

Larson became independent in 1980 after working as a designer at the Swedish ceramic production company Gustavsberg Porcelain Factory. She was one of the country’s leading ceramists.

She was known for her original character of an red-and-white striped cat, which is also very popular in Japan.

