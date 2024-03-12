Yutaka Yoshie, Professional Wrestler, Dies Suddenly after Match; He was 50
16:01 JST, March 12, 2024
Yutaka Yoshie, a professional wrestler from Maebashi, died on Sunday after his condition suddenly changed in the waiting room after a match in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture. He was 50 years old. According to All Japan Pro-Wrestling, which organized the match, no dangerous moves were performed in the match. The cause of death is unknown.
Yoshie was a member of the judo club in high school and joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 1994 after graduation. He was popular for his cheerful personality and power fights that took advantage of his 1.8 meter, 160 kg physique.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
-
Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M4.7 Quake Hits Coast Off Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected