Yutaka Yoshie, Professional Wrestler, Dies Suddenly after Match; He was 50

Courtesy of All Japan Pro-Wrestling
Yutaka Yoshie

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:01 JST, March 12, 2024

Yutaka Yoshie, a professional wrestler from Maebashi, died on Sunday after his condition suddenly changed in the waiting room after a match in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture. He was 50 years old. According to All Japan Pro-Wrestling, which organized the match, no dangerous moves were performed in the match. The cause of death is unknown.

Yoshie was a member of the judo club in high school and joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 1994 after graduation. He was popular for his cheerful personality and power fights that took advantage of his 1.8 meter, 160 kg physique.

