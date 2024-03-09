Tarako, Voice Actor for Maruko in ‘Chibi Maruko-chan,’ Dies at 63
13:10 JST, March 9, 2024
Tarako, best known as the voice actor for Maruko, the main character of the anime “Chibi Maruko-chan,” has died, Fuji TV announced Saturday. She was 63.
Tarako, who died on March 4, is known for her distinctive voice as Maruko in the popular anime series since it began airing in 1990. The anime and the manga it is based on are an autobiographical story about Momoko Sakura, who died in 2018, as a third-grade elementary school student living in Shizuoka Prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
-
Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M4.7 Quake Hits Coast Off Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- Japan Producer Prices Up 0.2％ in Jan.
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected