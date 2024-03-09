Tarako, Voice Actor for Maruko in ‘Chibi Maruko-chan,’ Dies at 63

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tarako

Tarako, best known as the voice actor for Maruko, the main character of the anime “Chibi Maruko-chan,” has died, Fuji TV announced Saturday. She was 63.

Tarako, who died on March 4, is known for her distinctive voice as Maruko in the popular anime series since it began airing in 1990. The anime and the manga it is based on are an autobiographical story about Momoko Sakura, who died in 2018, as a third-grade elementary school student living in Shizuoka Prefecture.