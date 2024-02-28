- Obituaries
Former Elpida Memory Pres. Yukio Sakamoto Dies at 76
16:01 JST, February 28, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Yukio Sakamoto, former president of Elpida Memory Inc., now Micron Memory Japan K.K., died of a heart attack on Feb. 14. He was 76.
Sakamoto became president of Elpida Memory in 2002 after serving as deputy head of the Japanese unit of U.S. semiconductor maker Texas Instruments Inc. He graduated from Nippon Sport Science University in 1970.
Sakamoto worked to rebuild the management of Elpida Memory, which combined the dynamic random access memory operations of NEC Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
But Elpida Memory decided to file for court protection under the corporate rehabilitation law in 2012, after suffering from the dire conditions in the chip market and from the appreciation of the yen in the wake of the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Sakamoto stepped down as president after Elpida Memory became a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. in 2013. He later served as an executive of a Chinese company.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager