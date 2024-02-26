- Obituaries
Hirotaka Kawai, Chairperson and President of Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing, Dies at 76
17:43 JST, February 26, 2024
Hirotaka Kawai, chairman and president of Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., died Friday of heart failure. He was 76.
A farewell ceremony will be held at a later date.
A successor to the president will be appointed soon.
