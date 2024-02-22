Home>Society>Obituaries
  • Obituaries

Yoko Yamamoto, Star of ‘The Hangman,’ Dies at 81

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yoko Yamamoto is seen in October 2012.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:30 JST, February 22, 2024

Actress Yoko Yamamoto, who appeared in TV dramas, movies and stage performances, has passed away, it was learned Thursday. She was 81.

She starred in the TV series “The Hangman” on TV Asahi, among other dramas.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING