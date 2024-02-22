- Obituaries
Yoko Yamamoto, Star of ‘The Hangman,’ Dies at 81
11:30 JST, February 22, 2024
Actress Yoko Yamamoto, who appeared in TV dramas, movies and stage performances, has passed away, it was learned Thursday. She was 81.
She starred in the TV series “The Hangman” on TV Asahi, among other dramas.
