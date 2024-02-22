- Obituaries
Cool Five Singer Masaki Kobayashi Dies of Old Age at 81
10:04 JST, February 22, 2024
Masaki Kobayashi, a member of singer group Uchiyamada Hiroshi and Cool Five, died of old age at 4 a.m. on Feb. 15 at a Tokyo hospital, it was learned on Wednesday.
He was 81. The funeral has already been held with close relatives.
