Home>Society>Obituaries
  • Obituaries

Cool Five Singer Masaki Kobayashi Dies of Old Age at 81

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Masaki Kobayashi, right, and Kiyoshi Maekawa, lead vocal of Uchiyamada Hiroshi and Cool Five, are seen last year.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:04 JST, February 22, 2024

Masaki Kobayashi, a member of singer group Uchiyamada Hiroshi and Cool Five, died of old age at 4 a.m. on Feb. 15 at a Tokyo hospital, it was learned on Wednesday.

He was 81. The funeral has already been held with close relatives.

