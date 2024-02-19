- Obituaries
Hirotake Yano, 100-yen Shop Daiso Founder, Dies at 80
17:30 JST, February 19, 2024
Hirotake Yano, founder of Daiso Industries Co. in Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, which operates the Daiso 100-yen shops nationwide, died on February 12. He was 80. The company announced his death on Monday.
