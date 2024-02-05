- Obituaries
Ex Asahi Breweries President Shigeo Fukuchi Dies at 89
17:32 JST, February 5, 2024
Shigeo Fukuchi, former president of Asahi Breweries (now Asahi Group Holdings) and former NHK chairman, died of cerebral hemorrhage at 89 on Jan. 29. Funeral was held by his close relatives. Farewell party will be held later.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
Haneda Airport Air Traffic Controllers Stop Informing Planes of Takeoff Order; Part of Emergency Safety Measures
-
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Niigata Prefecture; No Tsunami Threat
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
JN ACCESS RANKING