Home>Society>Obituaries
  • Obituaries

Ex Asahi Breweries President Shigeo Fukuchi Dies at 89

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Shigeo Fukuchi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:32 JST, February 5, 2024

Shigeo Fukuchi, former president of Asahi Breweries (now Asahi Group Holdings) and former NHK chairman, died of cerebral hemorrhage at 89 on Jan. 29. Funeral was held by his close relatives. Farewell party will be held later.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING