Ex Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Mother Yoko Abe Dies at 95

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yoko Abe

Yoko Abe, mother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dies at 95 in a Tokyo hospital on Sunday, according to sources.

Yoko Abe was eldest daughter of Nobusuke Kishi, who was prime minister from 1957 to1960. She got married to Shintaro Abe who later became foreign minister, and became mother of Shinzo and Nobuo Kishi, former defense minister and Shinzo’s younger brother.