Japanese Manga Artist Hinako Ashihara Apparently Commits Suicide
8:21 JST, January 30, 2024
TOKYO(Jiji Press)—Japanese manga artist Hinako Ashihara, 50, was found dead Monday in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, according to police sources.
Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as a suicide since a note was found at her home, the sources said.
The police department had been searching for Ashihara after receiving a report of her disappearance on Sunday.
Ashihara debuted in 1994 and has won the Shogakukan Manga Award. Her works include “Sexy Tanaka-san,” which was made into a TV series by Nippon Television Network Corp. and aired from October to December last year.
