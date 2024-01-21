Torata Nambu, Leader of Tokyo Shock Boys, Dies at 72 (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Torata Nambu, the leader of the performance group Tokyo Shock Boys, is seen in March 2004.

Torata Nambu, the leader of the performance group Tokyo Shock Boys, died of a brain stroke on Saturday night, the group announced Sunday on its official X account. He was 72.

A funeral will be held with only family and close friends invited, and a memorial gathering will be planned later, according to the announcement.

Nanbu, whose real name is Michihiko Sato, was born in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture. Tokyo Shock Boys, also known as Dengeki Network, was formed in 1990 and also became popular overseas for its radical performances.