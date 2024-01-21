- Obituaries
Torata Nambu, Leader of Tokyo Shock Boys, Dies at 72 (Update 1)
17:07 JST, January 21, 2024 (updated at 18:00 JST)
Torata Nambu, the leader of the performance group Tokyo Shock Boys, died of a brain stroke on Saturday night, the group announced Sunday on its official X account. He was 72.
A funeral will be held with only family and close friends invited, and a memorial gathering will be planned later, according to the announcement.
Nanbu, whose real name is Michihiko Sato, was born in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture. Tokyo Shock Boys, also known as Dengeki Network, was formed in 1990 and also became popular overseas for its radical performances.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese automakers developing EV models of pickup trucks for overseas markets
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak