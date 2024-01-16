- Obituaries
Ex-NHK News Anchor Jiro Hirano Dies at 83
14:11 JST, January 16, 2024
TOKYO, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press) — Jiro Hirano, former journalist and news presenter at Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on Friday. He was 83.
A native of Tokyo, Hirano joined the public broadcaster in 1965 after studying political science at Cornell University’s graduate school in the United States.
After working as a correspondent at NHK’s Washington bureau and in other roles, Hirano served as the newscaster of programs including “Kaigai Weekly,” which covered foreign news. He was the anchor of the News Today show for two years from 1988.
Later, Hirano served as the head of NHK’s general bureau for Europe and chief commentator. After leaving NHK in 2004, Hirano taught at Gakushuin Women’s College as a special professor.
