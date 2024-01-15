- Obituaries
Enka Singer Shoji Koganezawa Dies at 65
17:15 JST, January 15, 2024
Enka singer Shoji Koganezawa, fondly known as “Singer Koganezawa-kun,” died of respiratory failure on Thursday. He was 65.
He was born in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture. He made his debut as a singer in 1988 after working as an attendant for Enka singer Saburo Kitajima, and became well known in 1992 when he was introduced as “Singer Koganezawa-kun” in a TV commercial for a throat spray.
The song “Omaedake (Only You),” released in that year, became a hit.
