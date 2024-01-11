- Obituaries
Enka Singer Jiro Kanmuri Dies at 79
11:48 JST, January 11, 2024
Enka singer Jiro Kanmuri died of heart failure on Jan. 1 at the age of 79.
Kanmuri was known for hit songs such as “Honoo,” which sings “I, I, I like Enka.”
