Enka Singer Jiro Kanmuri Dies at 79

The Yomiuri Shimbun
11:48 JST, January 11, 2024

Enka singer Jiro Kanmuri died of heart failure on Jan. 1 at the age of 79.

Kanmuri was known for hit songs such as “Honoo,” which sings “I, I, I like Enka.”

