Aki Yashiro, Enka Singer and Painter, Dies at Age 73; Known for Hit Songs “Funauta” and “Ame no Bojo”

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Aki Yashiro photographed in Tokyo February, 2023

Aki Yashiro, an enka singer and painter known for hit songs such as “Funauta” and “Ame no Bojo,” died on December 30 last year. She was 73.

Born in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, she took her stage name from her hometown. After graduating from junior high school, she became a bus guide in her hometown, but to fulfill her dream of becoming a singer, she quit her job after a few months and started singing at a local cabaret.

Her trademark husky voice expressed the sad female emotions and sentiments of tragic love.