- Obituaries
Aki Yashiro, Enka Singer and Painter, Dies at Age 73; Known for Hit Songs “Funauta” and “Ame no Bojo”
18:39 JST, January 9, 2024
Aki Yashiro, an enka singer and painter known for hit songs such as “Funauta” and “Ame no Bojo,” died on December 30 last year. She was 73.
Born in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, she took her stage name from her hometown. After graduating from junior high school, she became a bus guide in her hometown, but to fulfill her dream of becoming a singer, she quit her job after a few months and started singing at a local cabaret.
Her trademark husky voice expressed the sad female emotions and sentiments of tragic love.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway