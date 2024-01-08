- Obituaries
Japanese Actress Meiko Nakamura Dies at 89
11:15 JST, January 8, 2024
Actress and popular TV personality Meiko Nakamura died due to a pulmonary embolism on Dec. 31 at the age of 89.
Nakamura made her film debut at the age of 2 and gained fame as a child actor before World War II. After the war, she continued to work on radio and TV dramas, particularly comedies depicting family life.
Alongside her work as an actress, she was also active as a TV personality, making appearances as a variety show host. Her light and crisp speech helped her gain popularity among TV audiences.
