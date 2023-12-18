- OBITUARIES
Former Sekiwake Terao Dies at 60
11:13 JST, December 18, 2023
The Shikoroyama sumo stablemaster, formerly known as sekiwake Terao, died Sunday at the age of 60, according to the Japan Sumo Association.
A native of Kagoshima Prefecture, the former sekiwake gained popularity during his career with dynamic pushes and a handsome appearance.
His father was also a sumo wrestler and one of his older brothers is the former sekiwake Sakahoko, who passed away in 2019.
The brothers were promoted to sanyaku — the three ranks below yokozuna — at the same time.
After the former sekiwake Terao retired and became a stablemaster, he spurred the growth of young wrestlers, including komusubi Abi.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
-
Oldest Person in Japan Dies at Age 116 in Osaka Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)