Former Sekiwake Terao Dies at 60

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Stablemaster Shikoroyama

The Shikoroyama sumo stablemaster, formerly known as sekiwake Terao, died Sunday at the age of 60, according to the Japan Sumo Association.

A native of Kagoshima Prefecture, the former sekiwake gained popularity during his career with dynamic pushes and a handsome appearance.

His father was also a sumo wrestler and one of his older brothers is the former sekiwake Sakahoko, who passed away in 2019.

The brothers were promoted to sanyaku — the three ranks below yokozuna — at the same time.

After the former sekiwake Terao retired and became a stablemaster, he spurred the growth of young wrestlers, including komusubi Abi.