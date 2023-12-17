- OBITUARIES
Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76
14:09 JST, December 17, 2023
Japanese actor Kenpachiro Satsuma, who played the monster Godzilla in the eponymous series of movies, died Saturday at the age of 76.
A native of Kagoshima Prefecture, Satsuma donned Godzilla costumes to play the monster in productions between 1984 to 1995. He also appeared as a monster in the North Korean film “Pulgasari.”
