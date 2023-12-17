Godzilla Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Dies Aged 76

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kenpachiro Satsuma in the Toho Studio in Kinuta, Tokyo, in 1993

Japanese actor Kenpachiro Satsuma, who played the monster Godzilla in the eponymous series of movies, died Saturday at the age of 76.

A native of Kagoshima Prefecture, Satsuma donned Godzilla costumes to play the monster in productions between 1984 to 1995. He also appeared as a monster in the North Korean film “Pulgasari.”