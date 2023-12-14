Hisanori Isomura, Former NHK News Show Anchor, Dies at 94

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hisanori Isomura

TOKYO, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press) — Hisanori Isomura, a distinguished Japanese journalist who broke new ground in television news communication as the inaugural anchor of “News Center 9” on public broadcaster NHK, died at a Tokyo hospital on Dec. 6. He was 94.

The cause of his death was myelodysplastic syndrome.

Isomura joined NHK, formally Japan Broadcasting Corp., in 1953. Having served in various posts, including the chief of the Washington bureau, he became the anchor of News Center 9 when the news program was launched in 1974.

In 1991, Isomura left NHK and ran in the Tokyo gubernatorial election the same year, though he was unsuccessful against the incumbent seeking re-election.

During the later years of his life, Isomura primarily focused on his role as a foreign policy analyst, leveraging his proficiency in English and French. He also served as chief at la maison de la culture du Japon a Paris, or the House of Japanese Culture in Paris.

In 1998, he took on the role of moderator at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Nagano, central Japan.

In recognition of his contributions, Isomura was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon in 2011. He authored some books, including “Chotto Kiza Desuga”