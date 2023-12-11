Emiko Terayama, 1964 Tokyo Olympic Volleyball Spiker Dies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Emiko Terayama

Emiko Terayama (whose maiden name was Miyamoto), a member of the “Oriental Witches” Japanese women’s volleyball team in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, died Thursday. She was 86 years old.

Terayama, born in Wakayama, helped her team win the gold medal as a spiker under coach Hirofumi Daimatsu. After her retirement, Terayama worked to develop and spread volleyball.