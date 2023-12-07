- OBITUARIES
Comedian Toshiro Shimazaki Dies at 68
22:45 JST, December 7, 2023
Japanese comedian Toshiro Shimazaki died at 68 on Wednesday because of acute cardiac failure.
Shimazaki, who was a member of comedy trio “Hip up,” became popular after he appeared in popular TV show “Oretachi Hyokinzoku” (We are comedians) in 1980s on regular basis.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan’s Economy Contracts as Demand Wanes
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
- BOJ Member Sought Tweak in Easing
- Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)