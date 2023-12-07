Home>SOCIETY>OBITUARIES
Comedian Toshiro Shimazaki Dies at 68

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toshiro Shimazaki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

22:45 JST, December 7, 2023

Japanese comedian Toshiro Shimazaki died at 68 on Wednesday because of acute cardiac failure.

Shimazaki, who was a member of comedy trio “Hip up,” became popular after he appeared in popular TV show “Oretachi Hyokinzoku” (We are comedians) in 1980s on regular basis.

