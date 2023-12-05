The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)

Provided photo

Yusuke Chiba

Musician Yusuke Chiba, the former vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant, died on Nov. 26 at the age of 55. The Birthday, his current band, announced his death on Tuesday.

In April, Chiba announced that he had esophageal cancer and devoted himself to treatment.

Born in Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba was a vocalist in the band Thee Michelle Gun Elephant, and after making the band’s major label debut in 1996, gained popularity with such albums as “High Time” and “Chicken Zombies.”