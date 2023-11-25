- OBITUARIES
Prize-Winning Japanese Author Shizuka Ijuin Dies at 73
10:39 JST, November 25, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese prize-winning author Shizuka Ijuin died Friday. He was 73.
Ijuin, whose real name was Tadaki Nishiyama, announced last month that he was suffering intrahepatic bile duct cancer.
A native of Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Ijuin won the prestigious Naoki Prize for his novel “Ukezuki” in 1992 after working as a commercial video director.
Ijuin, who was also known as a lyric writer, married Masako Natsume in 1984 before the actress died of leukemia the following year. He married actress Hiroko Shino in 1992.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question