- OBITUARIES
Soviet Defector Who Piloted Mig-25 to Japan, Dies in U.S.
21:10 JST, November 22, 2023
New York — Viktor Belenko, a former Soviet military pilot who landed his fighter jet without permission in Hokkaido during the Cold War, died September 24 at a senior living facility in Illinois, according to numerous U.S. media outlets. He was 76.
Then a lieutenant, Belenko defected in a Mig-25 jet — the most advanced Soviet aircraft of the time. His plane evaded Japanese radar during a Soviet training mission and landed at Hakodate Airport, where he expressed his desire for U.S. asylum and freedom.
The Japanese Self-Defense Forces detected the aircraft but could not stop it from landing, revealing deficiencies in the nation’s air defense system. In response to the incident, the government introduced advanced aircraft, such as the F-15 fighter jet, which had much better search capabilities.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)