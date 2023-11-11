Home>SOCIETY>OBITUARIES
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Junko Ohashi in 2014

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:01 JST, November 11, 2023

Singer Junko Ohashi, known for her many hit songs including “Silhouette Romance” and “Tasogare My Love,” died on Thursday at the age of 73. She had been battling esophageal cancer.

Ohashi, born in Yubari, Hokkaido, made her debut in 1974.

Her hit song “Silhouette Romance” was released in 1981.

In 2018, she announced that she had esophageal cancer.

