Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Junko Ohashi in 2014

Singer Junko Ohashi, known for her many hit songs including “Silhouette Romance” and “Tasogare My Love,” died on Thursday at the age of 73. She had been battling esophageal cancer.

Ohashi, born in Yubari, Hokkaido, made her debut in 1974.

Her hit song “Silhouette Romance” was released in 1981.

In 2018, she announced that she had esophageal cancer.