- OBITUARIES
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
11:01 JST, November 11, 2023
Singer Junko Ohashi, known for her many hit songs including “Silhouette Romance” and “Tasogare My Love,” died on Thursday at the age of 73. She had been battling esophageal cancer.
Ohashi, born in Yubari, Hokkaido, made her debut in 1974.
Her hit song “Silhouette Romance” was released in 1981.
In 2018, she announced that she had esophageal cancer.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential