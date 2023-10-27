Li Keqiang, China’s Former Premier Has Died – State Media

Reuters file photo

Then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves to media during the second day of an official visit to Switzerland on May 24, 2013.

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s former Premier Li Keqiang has died of a sudden heart attack aged 68, state media said on Friday.

Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on Oct. 26 and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at ten minutes past midnight on Oct. 27, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

An obituary will be published later, CCTV added.

The former Chinese premier and head of China’s cabinet served under President Xi Jinping for a decade from 2013, retiring in March.