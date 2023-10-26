- OBITUARIES
Mangaka Hisaya Nakajo Dies at 50; Known for ‘Hana-Kimi: For You in Full Blossom’
18:02 JST, October 26, 2023
Mangaka Hisaya Nakajo, known for the girls’ manga “Hana-Kimi: For You in Full Blossom,” died on Oct. 12 from a heart ailment at the age of 50, it has been learned.
Born in Osaka Prefecture, Nakajo gained popularity with “Hana-Kimi,” a romantic comedy about a girl who disguises herself as a boy and transfers to a boys’ school. The series has sold a total of 17 million copies and been adapted into two different TV dramas, with one starring Maki Horikita and the other, Atsuko Maeda.
A funeral ceremony was held and attended by her family.
