Mangaka Hisaya Nakajo Dies at 50; Known for ‘Hana-Kimi: For You in Full Blossom’



“Hana-Kimi: For You in Full Blossom”

Mangaka Hisaya Nakajo, known for the girls’ manga “Hana-Kimi: For You in Full Blossom,” died on Oct. 12 from a heart ailment at the age of 50, it has been learned.

Born in Osaka Prefecture, Nakajo gained popularity with “Hana-Kimi,” a romantic comedy about a girl who disguises herself as a boy and transfers to a boys’ school. The series has sold a total of 17 million copies and been adapted into two different TV dramas, with one starring Maki Horikita and the other, Atsuko Maeda.

A funeral ceremony was held and attended by her family.