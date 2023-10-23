Home>SOCIETY>OBITUARIES
Yoshinori Monta, Known for His Hit Song ‘Dancing All Night,’ Dies at 72

Yoshinori Monta

10:04 JST, October 23, 2023

Yoshinori Monta, vocalist of the rock band Monta & Brothers, known for the hit song ‘Dancing All Night,’ died Wednesday of aortic dissection. He was 72.

His office, Monta Music Company, announced it on its blog on Sunday.

