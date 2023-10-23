- OBITUARIES
Yoshinori Monta, Known for His Hit Song ‘Dancing All Night,’ Dies at 72
10:04 JST, October 23, 2023
Yoshinori Monta, vocalist of the rock band Monta & Brothers, known for the hit song ‘Dancing All Night,’ died Wednesday of aortic dissection. He was 72.
His office, Monta Music Company, announced it on its blog on Sunday.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Turkish Airlines Flight Accidentally Passed over Central Tokyo after Problem Switching to Autopilot
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Can Shinkansen Avert Japan’s Looming Logistics Crisis? Overtime Limits Might Strand 30％ of Nation’s Cargo in 2030
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions