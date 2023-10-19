Home>SOCIETY>OBITUARIES
Ichiro Zaitsu, Actor Known for ‘Piano Utte Chodai!’ Commercial, Dies at 89

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Ichiro Zaitsu is seen in Osaka in October 2010

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:26 JST, October 19, 2023

Actor Ichiro Zaitsu has died at 89, it was learned Thursday.

Zaitsu, whose real name was Nagahide Zaitsu, appeared mainly on TV, in theater and in commercials. He was particularly well-known for a Takemoto Piano ad in which he sang the line, “Piano utte chodai!” (Please sell your piano.)

