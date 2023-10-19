Ichiro Zaitsu, Actor Known for ‘Piano Utte Chodai!’ Commercial, Dies at 89

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ichiro Zaitsu is seen in Osaka in October 2010

Actor Ichiro Zaitsu has died at 89, it was learned Thursday.

Zaitsu, whose real name was Nagahide Zaitsu, appeared mainly on TV, in theater and in commercials. He was particularly well-known for a Takemoto Piano ad in which he sang the line, “Piano utte chodai!” (Please sell your piano.)