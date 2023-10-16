- OBITUARIES
Japan Singer Shinji Tanimura of Alice Folk Rock Band Dies at 74; Known for Hits ‘You’re rollin’ thunder,’ ‘Subaru’ (Update 1)
15:40 JST, October 16, 2023 (updated at 17:25 JST)
Shinji Tanimura, a singer-songwriter with the popular folk rock band Alice, has died at 74.
Tanimura died on Oct. 8, according to his official website.
A native of Osaka Prefecture, Tanimura founded Alice with Takao Horiuchi and Toru Yazawa, playing guitar and providing vocals.
His vocal harmony with Horiuchi was praised for its depth, and Alice has had many hits, including “Fuyu no Inazuma” (You’re rollin’ thunder) and “Champion.”
Tanimura is also famous as a solo singer, with hit songs such as “Subaru.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious after Steel Beam Falls at Construction Site Near Tokyo Station (Update 2)
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers